Guilford County nurse inspires others; battled cancer while in nursing school

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County nursing student is inspiring others, battling cancer after fighting the disease for nearly two years.

“I didn’t want cancer to take over my life,” said Victoria Glosson, who’s battled cancer twice while in nursing school.

Glosson was diagnosed with stage-three Hodgkin lymphoma in May 2019. The 22-year-old was in the middle of nursing school at Forsyth Technical Community College.

“I just didn’t know what to do with myself,” Glosson said. “Cancer doesn’t run in my family and it was just a surprise to all of us.”

Instead of letting it defeat her Glosson started to fight. Her chemotherapy treatment began in June 2019. She then went back and finished what she started at the community college.

“Day by day, that’s what we had to do,” Glosson said. “Clinical by clinical, test by test.”

She graduated from nursing school in May 2020, but the cancer began to grow again three months later. It meant a stem cell transplant and another six-month battle for her.

“I expect bad news with every doctor’s visit,” she said.

On Feb. 11 it was different. Glosson’s scan came back and her doctor told her she was cancer-free.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock,” she said. “It took me a while for it to sink in.”

Her father is a Guilford County sheriff’s deputy and was just as shocked as she was about the scan.

“I lost it,” he said. “Because every day we’re walking on eggshells as a parent. The glory of God just touched us.”

Now Glosson plans to help people with their battles in the hospital.

“Going through this process and this experience really has made me a better person and makes you appreciate life so much more,” she said.

Glosson is studying for her bachelor of science in nursing degree at UNC Greensboro and anticipates graduating in December 2021. She’s approved to go back to work in the Cone Health Emergency Department after getting the coronavirus vaccine.