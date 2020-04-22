Growing High Point adds food hub

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Growing High Point is known for transforming vacant lots into productive gardens. This season, urban farmer Jose Abreu is looking forward to transforming his business with the help of two new features.

“This is a scaling up of our urban farms,” Abreu said. “We got to the point where we were outgrowing. This is our next step. We are branching out to provide more customers with local foods.”

The next step is the food hub that sits behind the Growing High Point building on East Washington Drive. Growing High Point urban farmer Andre Davis drives his pickup truck along the gravel driveway that leads up to the 18×36 foot shed. Abreu opens up the roll-up doors and unloads the kale Davis has in the bed of his truck. Thanks to the new food hub, growers now have a large, centralized location where they can wash, pack and store produce.

“You order it, we pick it, we package it, you come get it,” Davis said. “At most three people are touching your stuff. And then your hands touch it. You can’t beat that.”

The veggies don’t stay in the freezer long. Davis said a new online marketplace allows people to start filling their virtual baskets from Monday to Wednesday. Customers can pay a little extra for home delivery or pick up their orders at the High Point Farmers Market. Davis believes the online market is the best way to keep up with a fast-paced society.

“Everybody wants to hear that bing from the microwave. We got to jump in with the times and make it easier for them,” Davis said.

There were 75 online orders in the first week. Urban farmers were impressed with the volume of orders and are already changing their plans for this season.

“For the past month I’ve been planting nonstop to meet the new demand,” Abreu said.

“This year I’ve planted twice as much,” Davis said. “I am following what people like and want.”

With the coronavirus still active, pre-orders offer the convenience and safety people are looking for.

“It’s essential for us to do that. We must provide those that are at a higher risk or those that want to minimize their risk of catching the virus,” Abreu said.

Growing High Point was able to build the food hub with a $31,000 Greater High Point Food Alliance grant.

Checkout ghpfoodhub.localfoodmarketplace.com for more details about the online marketplace.