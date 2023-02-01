Grow like a Pro

Skip to content
FOX8 WGHP
Greensboro
62°
Sign Up
Greensboro
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
North Carolina News
— Greensboro News
— Winston-Salem News
— High Point News
— Piedmont Triad News
South Carolina News
Virginia News
Crime
Local Business
Food
Health
COVID-19
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Entertainment
Offbeat
Money Matters
Buckley Report
Newsmakers with Neill McNeill
In Black and White
Border Report
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
New York woman used TikTok to learn fate of dad who …
Common Grounds coffee shop brews up a piping hot …
Woman survives broken neck after 200-foot fall in …
Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled, …
Weather
Today’s forecast
Greensboro Weather
Winston-Salem Weather
High Point Weather
FOX8 Interactive Radar
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Closings and Delays
Watches and Warnings
Weather Blog
Van’s Weather Kids
NOAA Weather Radio County Codes
Top Stories
What does La Niña ending mean for spring in North …
Video
Top Stories
UN chief: Rising seas threaten mass exodus of populations …
How do you transform Raleigh’s Carter-Finley Stadium …
Video
January 2023 declared the 7th-warmest January in …
New rainfall record set as Triad once again dodges …
Video
Good News!
Roy’s Folks with Chad Tucker
Zoo Filez
Good for Her!
What’s Right with Our Schools
Social Media Stars of North Carolina
Made in North Carolina
Small Business Spotlight
FOX8 Foodie
Destination Vacation
Educator of the Week
Top Stories
North Carolina A&T State University one of 3 state …
Top Stories
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December …
Video
Troopers provide medical aid after man has medical …
Alamance County couple gets married on Valentine’s …
Video
Cadbury searching for rescue pet to star in 2023 …
Politics
North Carolina Election Guide
Your Local Election HQ
Medical Marijuana in North Carolina
North Carolina Redistricting
Swing State with Mark Walker & Odell Cleveland
Top Stories
Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t …
Video
Top Stories
Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election …
Video
Top Stories
Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social …
Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes …
Biden: No evidence of a sudden increase in flying …
Video
Proposed changes to how North Carolina Supreme Court …
Video
Investigations
Moore County Power Grid Attack
Caitlin Little’s Amnesia
The Blind Tiger
Texas Pete Lawsuit
GSO Immigrant Facility
Boom Supersonic
Capitol Riot: North Carolina Suspects
🚨 True Crime NC
👻 Hauntings in the Piedmont
📽️ Project 2021
FOX8 On Your Side
Podcasts
Top Stories
Antisemitic banners, power grid attack feared to …
Video
Top Stories
Video about Moore County attacks shared by neo-Nazi …
Video
Who is responsible for the North Carolina substation …
Video
North Carolina senators co-sponsor bill increasing …
Video
Winston-Salem leaders provide update one year after …
Video
Sports
Football
— Carolina Panthers
— Panthers Games and Stats
— Friday Football Frenzy
— High School Football Scoreboard
College Basketball
NASCAR & Motorsports
Countdown to Daytona
Top Stories
North Carolina A&T State University one of 3 state …
Top Stories
HBCU program at Winston-Salem State University bringing …
Video
Top Stories
Daytona International Speedway known for speed on …
Video
Roads, crowds and parking: What drivers need to know …
Video
Hendrick Motorsports sweeps front row at Daytona …
Video
Tim McCarver, Major League Baseball catcher and broadcaster, …
Community
Community Calendar
Jobs
Pet of the Week
Missing Pets
Triad Gas Prices
Lottery Results
Recipes
Forever Family
Community Foundation
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
House Call
Grow like a Pro
✨ Remarkable Women
👶 FOX8 Community Baby Shower
🎓 FOX8 Senior Sendoff
🚍 Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive
⭐ FOX8 Salute to Veterans
🎁 FOX8 Gifts for Kids
🎄 FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts
🧥 Give a Kid a Coat
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Top Stories
How to grow more plants from the plants you already …
Video
North Carolina town hopes to improve gun safety with …
Video
Mom+Baby Combined Care program helps support healthy …
Video
Here’s what it takes to become a foster parent in …
Video
Watch
Watch FOX8 Online 📺
Watch FOX8 On Demand
Live Events
FOX8 Special Presentations
TV Schedule – What’s on FOX8?
Antenna TV Schedule
How to rescan your TV
About
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
News about the Newsroom
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
MyFOX8 Mobile App
Email Newsletters
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Grow like a Pro
How to propagate the plants you already have
Top Grow like a Pro Headlines
Quick Links
Community Calendar
Lottery Results
Recipes
Find the cheapest gas near you
FOX8 | Latest News Now
Bringing more diversity to motorsports
Shriners Hot Rod Expo happening this weekend in Greensboro!
It’s been 1 year since a fatal plane crash on I-85 …
Shooting reported in Winston-Salem on Maryland Avenue
High Point police seize 31 guns in largest weapons …
Mount Airy man is a renowned guitarist and craftsman
More Videos
MOST POPULAR
Suspect shared ‘gory’ fantasies with deputies after …
HPU fraternity suspended after investigation
NC woman wins $200K after buying ticket at gas station
3 teacher deaths in 3 months at Thomasville Primary
Who is on North Carolina’s death row?
HP police seize 31 guns in largest weapons bust in …
1 dead in ‘tragic accident’ at Pfizer’s Rocky Mount …
GPS data from Murdaugh’s car presented in murder …
Forsyth County hiring for new animal shelter
2 in critical condition after apartment drive-by: …
Must-See Stories
HBCU program at Winston-Salem State University bringing …
Suspect shared ‘gory’ fantasies with deputies after …
5-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted on NC …
Rowan Co. Sheriff to explore body cam placement
Crump: In-custody death compelled him to come to …
See FOX8's Top Stories