Group gathers, in their cars, for ‘Night of Prayer’ outside Archdale Recreation Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Outside of the Archdale Recreation Center Wednesday evening, a group of people all abiding by the governor's stay-in order gathered in the confines of their cars, all for one purpose: to pray and worship.

A group of people on Facebook decided to launch the event called "A Night of Prayer" where they invited people to come and out and stay inside of their cars to pray for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

The event lasted about 20 minutes. People lifted their hands and prayed while they listened to Christian music coming from the speakers of one of the cars.

"We need this as a community," Traci Strickland said.

Strickland stood on the back of her pick-up as the songs filled the parking lot. During a time where there are so many unknowns and this event was needed to continue to encourage people. For her, it's personal.

"I actually have a family member in Asheville that's been diagnosed with it. They're OK, they're doing good," she said.

She went on to say she continues to pray for those infected by the virus and those who are in close contact with the virus -- like her best friend who is an EMS worker.

Nikki Snow and her daughter said this is a time where we all must come together.

"This is God's doing tonight," Snow said. "We depend on a lot of people that are out in the medical field and stuff like that and we just really want to you know honor them."

After each song, each vehicle honked their horns in agreement and solidarity.

"We're not alone. We're not alone in this. Everybody is going through this," Strickland said.

This was not a city- or county-sponsored event.