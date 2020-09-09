Greensboro woman receives unemployment check just in time

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman who had $10 to her name and was about to lose the roof over her head now has a reason to celebrate.

FOX8 first met Ebony Farrar last week when she called the station asking for help after waiting months for her unemployment back pay.

She was owed $5,000 and her bank account was at zero.

Now she has the money and a new home.

“I feel awesome. My daughter is super happy. I’m happy. I really couldn’t ask for much more,” Farrar said.

A huge weight has been lifted off of Farrar’s shoulders after months of living out of hotels and doing odd jobs to make money.

“My daughter just keeps saying, ‘Thank you mommy, thank you God,’” Farrar said.

After receiving a $5,000 check for unemployment back pay, the Greensboro mom found a two-bedroom apartment in an east Greensboro neighborhood.

“I didn’t come on here asking anybody for anything. I just wanted what was told was due to me,” Farrar said.

Farrar was down to her last $10 when her check arrived.

That combined with the kindness of a stranger helped in the moment when she was about to finally give up.

“Thank you to everybody that was so understanding, that tried to reach out to us, even the ones who couldn’t reach out or didn’t have anything just said a prayer for us. We definitely appreciate that,” Farrar said.

Farrar is still moving into her home and tells FOX8 once she’s settled, she will look for a new job.

She wants to help others in need after receiving so much kindness during her struggle.