Greensboro woman brings art to life at Greenhill Center for North Carolina Art

Bringing art to life is a skill Katy G. Collier is mastering every day with quilted ink patterns.

“I really try to think of printmaking as this thing that’s kind of accessible,” Collier said.

With her brayer, Collier makes new creations based on her mood or what comes to mind.

“It really helps me focus, it makes me feel better about everything and keeps my mind off all the stuff going on in COVID,” Collier said.

Collier spends some of her time teaching printmaking and drawing at Guilford College. She teaches her students to reach their fullest potential in art. Collier’s talent is giving her exposure as an artist in Greenhill’s Winter Show, an exhibition she says is helping her network.

“There are some local artists that also work with quilting motifs so it’s really fun to see their work and be inspired by them,” Collier said.

Micah Daw is grateful his work is being showcased at the Greenhill Center in Greensboro. His four abstract pieces will give spectators something to think about.

“Often people say what is it? What am I trying to depict, I mean it’s part of my thesis. This has been a real treat because a lot of that stuff has slowed down there’s not as much,” Daw said.

“To get your work out there and get people looking at your work can be really energizing,” Collier said.

Each artist was selected from a curator to be featured in the Winter Show. A digital catalog is available online for people that choose to view the art from home.

The Winter Show’s last day is Feb. 7. For more information, click here.