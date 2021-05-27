Greensboro, Winston-Salem pools set to open for Memorial Day weekend

(WGHP) — You’re just days away from being able to cannonball back into city pools in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

On May 29, the City of Greensboro plans to open Barber Park and Keeley Park spraygrounds, as well as the Warnersville and Windsor pools. These pools will be open for the rest of the season.

Peeler Pool is closed for the season.

Lindley Pool must undergo repairs before an opening date can be announced.

Winston-Salem also plans to open city pools on May 29.

According to the City of Winston-Salem, Bolton and Kimberley Park pools are set to open, ushering in the state of the city’s summer aquatics program.

The pools will be open Saturday through Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The pools will be closed from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The pools will reopen for June 5 and 6.

The Bolton and Kimberley Park pools, as well as the Winston Waterworks, Mineral Springs, Parkland, Polo and Reynolds Park pools, will officially open for the summer on June 12.

Long Creek Pool will be closed all summer for renovations.