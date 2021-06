GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new section of the Greensboro Science Center is ready to open.

Revolution Ridge adds 11 acres and rare animals from around the world.

You can get an up close look at the animal’s habitats, use your smartphone to learn about them and eve go into the hospital and watch vets treat them.

This $15 million project opened to Greensboro Science Center members on Thursday morning.

The section opens to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday.