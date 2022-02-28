Greensboro Science Center says farewell to their maned wolves

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s time to say goodbye to Luna and Betts.

The Greensboro Science Center tweeted Monday that their maned wolf pair would be heading to a new home. They’ll soon be on display at the Oglebay Zoo in Wheeling, West Virginia!

Luna & Betts are the last of the four maned wolf pups born at the Greensboro Science Center to find new homes.



Photos of Luna, Betts & their siblings (Courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center)

You may miss them, but soon you’ll be able to get to know some new wolves just like you’ve gotten to know Luna and Betts over the years. A new pair of maned wolves will be calling Greensboro Science Center home soon!

A representative for GSC tells us that they’re anxiously awaiting their new arrivals, who will arrive on Mar. 10 from White Oak Conservation Center in Yulee, Florida.

(Courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center)

(Courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center)

Maned wolves are not actually wolves, nor are they foxes despite a close family resemblance. They’re the largest canid native to South America, and the only species in their genus, Chrysocyon.

They’re classified as a “near threatened” species, with about 23,600 left in the wild. Their biggest through is habitat destruction.

Wish a safe journey to Luna and Betts and prepare a warm welcome to our new maned wolves just in time for warmer weather.