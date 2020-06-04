Greensboro restaurant owner plans to fund scholarships in honor of George Floyd

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Following days of unrest across the country, a Greensboro restaurant owner is using his business to promote change.

Anthony Knotts, owner of Seafood Destiny on West Gate City Boulevard, said the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and other deaths at the hands of police officers, inspired a fundraiser for college scholarships.

“I began to ask myself the question, what can I do that would be positive? To make sure the situation is not forgotten?” He said Wednesday. “Because it seems like these situations happen, there’s a little space, but then it seems to be forgotten until the next situation takes place.”

Knotts recalled his friend Angelo Robinson’s death in 1993 in Concord. Robinson was 24 when he died in police custody, sparking outcry from the public.

“Angelo, when he had been pepper sprayed he cried out ‘I can’t breathe,’ that’s been a popular slogan with the death of Eric Garner and now with George Floyd, but to me it made me reflect on Angelo’s death,” he explained.

Knotts decided to begin serving the a dish named in George Floyd’s honor. A portion of proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for African American teenagers.

“I went to college, I dropped out,” Knotts said. “I struggled with tuition, and a scholarship here, a scholarship there could make a difference in somebody’s life.”

He explained that scholarships will be given in $1,000 increments. Knotts said within a few days, he’s already sold dozens of the platters, with others making donations.

“I already have that feeling of what it’s going to feel like on that day when we give one scholarship, two scholarships I’m already there and I look forward to that taking place,” he said.