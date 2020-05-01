Greensboro nonprofit praising strawberry farm after earning thousands of dollars

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Buckets of strawberries are providing thousands of dollars for a nonprofit in Greensboro.

It’s an unexpected partnership that formed during the pandemic.

Rudd Farm needed someone to pick their strawberries, after several workers tested positive for COVID-19.

“We love the Rudds, we love their berries and everybody else does too,” said Houston Core, the executive director at Freedom House.

The Rudds helped the Freedom House get started with their first crop of strawberries back in the fall and knew they were the perfect fit to come in and help.

“They had a situation where they had all these amazing berries on the vine, but if they weren’t picked it would ruin their entire season because they would rot and they would stop producing on the vine,” Core said.

Staff and volunteers at the Freedom House got to work and all that hard work is paying off.

“It’s enough probably to frame a house, which is potentially twenty to $30,000,” Core said.

Rudd Farm is letting Freedom House keep the profits they earn. That money directly benefits the mothers and children in their addiction-recovery program.

“By us digging in and trying to help the Rudds we’ve been able to sustain their operation for longer into the season and they have sustained us through this pandemic and allowed us to keep pouring into these families lives,” Core said.

Freedom House will be selling fresh strawberries Friday morning starting at 10:30 a.m. You can find them at 800 16th St. in Greensboro, across the street from Buffalo Presbyterian Church.