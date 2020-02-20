Greensboro man works to walk again after diving accident leaves him paralyzed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you've driven around Greensboro or Jamestown, perhaps you've seen yard signs that read "David Walks 2019."

They aren't political or even promoting an event. It's just a group of people letting a guy named David know they're praying for him and they believe in him.

In August 2017, David Dyson was a young dad, a landscaper and the life of the party. But then he dove into shallow water just as he'd done hundreds of times before. This time, though, he crushed his C5 vertebrae in his neck, leaving him a quadriplegic.

Now Dyson is determined and he has an army of people encouraging him every step of the way.

From hitting the gym at the YMCA is Jamestown to oxygen therapy in Durham and gait training in Charlotte, Dyson has made getting better and getting up his full time job.

"Most certainly 100 percent, I think that I will walk again," Dyson said. "That's been my goal since I woke up from surgery."

The diving accident in 2017 changed everything for Dyson, his wife Katie and their son Carson, who was almost 2 at the time.

"It's almost been two-and-a-half years since David's accident and the grief of losing this former life you had is really hard," Katie said.

But there is joy for the young family, and a lot of it. With his wife at his side, Dyson has re-learned a lot, from the major accomplishments like playing with his son, to the more mundane tasks like holding silverware.

"The doctors have never said that David won't walk again because they don't know," Katie said. "The spinal cord is what they know the least about in the body."

That's why Dyson said he'll never give up until he gets his miracle.

"When you sit at home, it can be depressing," Dyson said. "But when you get out and you move and you try, at least I can go to bed knowing that I've tried."

There is a drop-in fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Sedgefield Country Club in honor of the Dyson family. Organizers hope to raise money to help them purchase a van that Dyson could drive and regain more independence.

Sedgefield County Club

3201 Forsyth Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407

Thursday, Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m.