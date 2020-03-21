Greensboro garden stores staying busy despite coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- While many businesses across the Triad are slowing down, local garden shops are experiencing there busiest time of the year, and even more so this year.

"We always stay busy this time of year, but with this thing going on, with this crisis going on, we've been staying extremely busy," said Ryan Blankenship, manager of Fifth Season Gardening Company.

"I believe it's because people feel that due to recent events, they'll have the ability to stay home or they'll be forced to stay home and they want to have something to do," said Alonso Johnson, general manager of New Garden Gazebo.

New Garden Gazebo, on Lawndale Drive, and Fifth Season Gardening Company, on West Market Street, both say they've experienced more customers than normal this year.

Shoppers like Joan Heiss said she was shopping on Friday so she has something to do outside and it brings her and her neighbors together.

"Being outside where you can actually plant things and be in the yard and be talking to neighbors and kind of waving in the distance, like you know 'hey' instead of congregating so that's kind of nice," Heiss said.

This may just be a distraction from the coronavirus for some, but for others it's more than that.

"Gardens bring hope. Whether you're growing something from seed, or whether you're growing something from a sproutling or you're planting a tree, certainly there's hope in a garden," Johnson said.

Both New Garden Gazebo and Fifth Season Gardening Company are staying open seven days a week and have expanded their businesses to include curbside pickup options.