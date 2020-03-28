Greensboro firefighter’s runs spelling out an inspiring message

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- At a time when everyone is forced to stay at home a Greensboro firefighter is making his way outdoors.

Ian Trent's weekly runs are spelling out an inspiring message during this difficult time.

"The hardest part of it is actually trying to find an area that's a decent area where you could do the letters and have them all join together without having to skip a bunch of roads," Trent said.

Friday morning those letters spelled out the word "love."

Trent says for years he's thought about running routes based in words or shapes and after these last few weeks he knew now was the right time.

"Just kind of felt like it was time to do something and I felt like God threw it on me to kind of start this thing," Trent said.

Trent hopes the way he's staying active encourages others to do the same.

"It's tough times, you know things are shutting down. You know people stuck at home, but you got to kind of look at the positive with this stuff too. I'm out running and I'm seeing a ton of people run or walking their dogs or families out with their kids walking," Trent said.

Trent has now spelled out "faith," "hope" and "love." He says the requests for more words are rolling in.

The route he runs is being tracked on his Apple watch, so he can follow along as he is spelling out the word with his feet.