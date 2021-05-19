Greensboro cyclists take part in international Ride of Silence

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ride of Silence is an international riding event blending bicyclists globally and locally in Greensboro in honoring those who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways.

The ride raises awareness of cyclists’ presence on roads and encouraging motorists to share the road.

On Wednesday, across the world, people gathered to ride slowly and silently through their community to bring awareness of people riding bikes and the rights and responsibilities of both motorists and cyclists.

They also honored those who have tragically died or been injured while riding.

Each year in North Carolina, approximately 1,000 bicyclists are involved in police-reported crashes with motor vehicles.

On average, around 20 are killed, and an additional 60 are seriously injured. Children and young adults are the most frequent victims, according to the NCDOT.

NC law states bicycles are vehicles and have all the same rights to operate on public roadways as motor vehicles.

Cars must understand how to drive safely around people riding bikes — things like slowing down and changing lanes to pass a cyclist, checking for bicyclists before opening a car door and not honking their horn at a bicyclist.