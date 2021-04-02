Greensboro church hosts food giveaway to help struggling families

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With a pandemic, job loss and struggling to make ends meet, it’s been a challenging year for many Triad families.

As we head into the Easter weekend, local churches are working to offset some of the burden.

“It’s been kind of a challenge but we made it through,” said Aretha Lawson, as she picked up free food from Mt. Zion Church in Greensboro.

It’s been a long year for Lawson and her husband Bruce. The Greensboro couple has a large family, one they’ve barely seen since COVID-19.

The two boxes of food they’ve picked up will ease some of the burden this Easter when money is already tight.

“It’s great, great help. I love Mt. Zion and I thank God for them,” Lawson said.

Carston Spruill was also in the line of vehicles waiting for milk, bread and non-perishable food. Spruill told FOX8 he’s been working as an overnight truck driver, traveling 550 miles a day to keep the bills paid and food on the table. Between the donated food and the holiday weekend, he can’t wait for the time off to see his grandchildren.

“It’s going to be all about family this weekend. Especially going out and hanging out with my grandson,” said Spruill, who lives in High Point.

625 boxes of food, free to those who need it most.

“People are excited because we have a huge food insecurity in our community. Prior to the COVID pandemic over 57,000 people were living in poverty and so we can only imagine what that number has ballooned to,” said Marcus Thomas, director of Mt. Zion Church’s Dream Team.

Filling a need physically and emotionally this weekend.

“Seeing everybody healthy and happy. Seeing the kids get to run around and play like they used to before all of this happened and that’s going to be the best part,” Lawson said.