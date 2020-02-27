Green City Goods in Greensboro sells clothes with the environment in mind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Green City Goods hopes to save the planet one T-shirt at a time.

The new store opened in early February on South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro.

Owner Zeke Vantreese started in the apparel business when he designed the"Home" T-shirt almost 10 years ago.

That brand went viral and has sold over a million shirts all over the country. It's also expanded to other merchandise.

Vantreese prints all the items at a facility in Greensboro and decided to open Green City Goods to sell his items, as well as other environmentally friendly and socially conscious brands at affordable prices.

Shannon Smith shows us what you can shop for and how it helps the community.