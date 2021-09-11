‘Great place to see people and to enjoy the music’: Hundreds gather in downtown Greensboro for NC Folk Festival

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Greensboro over the weekend for the North Carolina Folk Festival.

The festival started on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and is filling downtown Greensboro with music for the first time since 2019 after the event was forced to move online in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is set to end around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Sponsored by FOX8 and other local, state and national organizations, the event highlights the meaningful ways in which communities express their creativity and cultural traditions through music, dance, food, crafts and other folk arts.

The NC Folk Festival is the oldest multi-cultural celebration of traditional arts in the country.

It attracts people from all around the Piedmont Triad and beyond to enjoy the weekend, like Barbara Burton, who has enjoyed the festival every year.

“Every year I have been here since it began, and it’s just a great place to see people and to enjoy the music,” Burton said.

Amy Grossmann, president and CEO of the NC Folk Festival, said the festival is a way for people to learn the history and cultures of North Carolina.

The three-day event is free to attend.