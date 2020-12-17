Grants help Alamance County Rescue, Farmer Fire Department get the equipment they need to save lives

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Being a volunteer for Alamance County Rescue is an exciting-yet nerve-racking experience for Lieutenant Chris Presley.

“We respond to a lot of wrecks and emergencies involving high angle rescue,” said Lieutenant Chris Presley of the Alamance County Rescue Squad.

Presley has been volunteering for four years. He takes pride in wearing his first responders uniform. Without the funding for proper gear, Presley says it would be difficult to even do his job.

“We try to prioritize what we may need basing on what’s expiring or gone out of date, anything that might help us provide a better service,” said Presley.

The department got a state grant for nearly $25,000, and with that money, the county rescue will be able to upgrade aging equipment.

“We received various equipment such as turnout gear our personnel wears when responding to calls a new gas meter, and radios so we can maintain communication,” said Presley.

Inside the Farmer Fire Department in Denton, you can find Deputy Chief Derrick Britt loading up trucks with new equipment for firefighters.

$6,000 in matching state grants covered expenses for 12 self-contained breathing apparatuses along with masks.

“We’re taking steps to try and protect our members. When they go into that dangerous atmosphere they are able to breathe and those masks help and it keeps them safe,” said Deputy Derrick Britt of the Farmer Fire Department.

With newer and advanced technology, it can help both departments when it comes to saving someone’s life. Both volunteers say they get extremely busy during the holiday season with the increase in medical calls.