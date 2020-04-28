Grants from Forsyth County COVID-19 Response Fund helping nonprofits provide essentials for families

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Since mid-March, the Forsyth County COVID-19 Response Fund has raised $3.6 million. It’s helping dozens of nonprofits support people in the community affected by the pandemic.

One of those organizations helps families in east Winston-Salem.

The Guiding Institute for Developmental Education was awarded $30,000.

The group provides academic assistance and wraparound services, but since the threat of COVID-19 it is adding health promotion and disease prevention to its list of services.

GIDE has been busy making care kits full of cleaning supplies.

“We’re trying to make sure that they are safe and so we are doing prevention work with them to make sure that they have cleaning materials, to make sure that they’ve got masks, and also that they have an understanding of the things they need to do in order to be safe,” said Bill McClain, the executive director of GIDE.

Safety that’s being funded in part by the multi-million dollar response fund.

“This idea, this thoughtfulness coming from the mayor and those who have contributed, is a great asset to this community. This is a great asset to help those who are in more dire situations than they are,” McClain said.

The best part is seeing those community donations in action during this challenging time.

“They are very enthused that somebody is thinking about them, and many of them who really couldn’t afford to buy a mask are glad that they got one now that they can wash, so they can continue to use it over and over,” McClain said.

The care kits will be handed out at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The plan is to start at the Cleveland Avenue Homes and then move on to the Piedmont Park Apartments.