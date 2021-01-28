Grant helps North Carolina A&T’s community garden fight food insecurity

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When seeds are planted in the soil, it also plants a seed somewhere else.

“I often get students emailing me or texting me ‘How can I volunteer in the community, what can I do next?’ and that’s an exciting thing,” said Alyssa McKim, community garden coordinator.

On 429 acres of land at North Carolina A&T State University’s farm, students, when they’re on campus, tend to the crops.

They grow and harvest fresh produce and make it available to the community.

“What we have been doing is growing food and then donating to the surrounding area,” said McKim

Students’ work is now being noticed. The American Heart Association and Blue Cross North Carolina are now helping with the community garden’s mission, fighting food insecurity. Those organizations handed out a $6,000 grant.

“More raise beds are going to be dedicated to herbs and then processing those with students and community members and using them for cooking demonstrations,” McKim said.

The farm area provides nourishment and easy access for students while feeding souls during the pandemic.

“Here at the community garden that’s what we envision the space to be,” McKim said.