Gospel Extravaganza! More than just voices will be uplifted at Asheboro event

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Church groups and artists are coming together for the first Gospel Extravaganza!

This event is hosted by Russell E. Murphy Sr. Youth Camps, and they say this event is “more than just the vocals”.

The event takes place Saturday, July 24 at 2 p.m. at Eastside Park in Asheboro. Camp staff hope to see parents and children there, to take advantage of the many resources available to them. They’ll be able to sign their kids up for summer camps and learn about SAT training programs and other educational and mentoring opportunities.

Vaccination stations will be available with Pfizer for children 12 and older and Moderna for adults. There will also be acupuncture doctors, a pharmacist, and a nurse available to answer questions you might have about vaccinations or anything else.

They are offering an incentive to get the vaccine: every person that gets the COVID shot is entered to win a prize. In addition, all kids will also receive a free t-shirt and goodie bag.

The event will honor first responders and city officials as well.

Children will be able to eat free, while adults will be charged for a plate.

All proceeds from the event will go to their scholarship fund, which recently awarded $4,000 to Asheboro High School seniors and camp activities.