‘God’s letting me have a second chance’: Winston-Salem mother makes miraculous COVID-19 recovery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem mother is back home after spending more than two weeks in the hospital fighting off COVID-19.

Jess Simone tested positive for coronavirus in mid-March. Barely 48 hours after her diagnosis she ended up at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, where she spent days in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Simone’s husband and kids were forced to stay away with the hospital’s current visitor restrictions.

“That got me more than anything is what my family went through. Not really what I went through. I was just ready to go home. I said you know I got plenty of people that will help me get back on my feet just send me home,” Simone said.

Simone’s doctors said she had less than a 20 percent chance of recovering from the virus.

“If this is where you want me that’s fine I just want to go see my family one more time, and I just started praying that night,” Simone said.

Simone says the power of prayer helped her beat the odds. On April 9, she was cleared to leave the hospital and go home.

“As soon as I’m rolling out my husband is right there and I hadn’t seen him in weeks. I wanted to get up and run to him, but I couldn’t stand without him. Then I have this mask on, I’m covered in stuff, and I’m just sitting there smiling. You can’t even see that because I have the mask on,” Simone said.

Their reunion was surreal and its those moments Simone is holding onto tight.

“I think it gave me a different perspective and I have a new lease on life and God’s letting me have a second chance,” Simone said.