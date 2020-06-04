GO FAR adds a new ‘Healthy Place’ to High Point’s Southside neighborhood

HIGH POINT, N.C. — GO FAR or Go Out For A Run, is bringing its first “GO FAR Healthy Place” to High Point’s Southside neighborhood.

Ruthan May is the program manager for GO FAR. She hopes a map along the Southwest Heritage Greenway will encourage residents to use the pathway for running, biking or walking. May explained the benefits of a healthy routine.

“It helps me emotionally, mentally and physically. I always say it’s mental for me,” May said. “It releases endorphins and I get a physical benefit.”

GO FAR teaches children, and encourages adults, to eat healthy meals, train for races and how to set goals. To help Southside residents achieve their goal, a new sign next to the greenway maps out a half-mile path in one color and a mile path in another.

Tracy Pegram is the assistant director of High Point Parks and Recreation. The department worked with GO FAR to designate the Southwest Heritage Greenway as a “Healthy Place.”

“We are looking to partner with people all of the time. Enhancing our trails and greenways, that’s definitely a priority,” Pegram said.

Sandy Dunbeck is the executive vice president of the High Point Economic Development Corporation. Dunbeck said a healthy community can lead to a healthy economy.

“When we work with our economic development prospects, quality of life is important. We want to encourage a great quality of life for all of High Point,” Dunbeck said.