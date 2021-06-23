Glamp amongst a herd of friendly (but not literally purple) alpacas at Purple Alpaca Farm

BOONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Looking for some unique family fun this summer? You can spend the day or even the night with a herd of alpacas…right here in the Piedmont!

Twenty-five alpacas live at the Purple Alpaca Farm in Boonville in Yadkin County. Guests can take a tour to learn all about the animals. You can even pet them and feed them.

The owners also offer classes for kids and adults to learn how to knit the fleece from the alpacas. They also host events like yoga in the alpacas’ fields.

For those who want to wake up with the animals, families can go glamping in a nearby campsite. The bell tents sit on raised platforms. Inside, guests sleep on a queen size mattress and can enjoy remote controlled lights and a coffee maker.

Shannon Smith takes us on a tour of Purple Alpaca Farms for this week’s Destination Vacation.