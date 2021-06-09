Giving kids a place to sleep: Triad organization helps children get beds

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Imagine going home every night without having a bed to sleep in. According to greeNest, they have helped 600 children get a bed in their rooms.

greeNest is an operation that has been around since 2016. They host a program that helps students have a place to lay their heads at night.

“Up Off the Floor” is a bedding program for school children in Title I schools in Forsyth County who are sleeping on the floor.

greeNest will receive referrals from a WS/FCS Title 1 School’s social worker, Cares Team coordinator, or guidance counselor. They also allow Head Start and Project Hope to submit referrals for school-age children.

As funding allows, they supply twin beds, pillows, and bedding to each child referred by social workers and guidance counselors in Forsyth County Schools.

Executive Director Julia Toone says this year their funding goal is $50,000 to help more families in need and get more bed materials for children.

“We anticipate it will cost greeNest around $50,000 to be able to fulfill every request or referral for a child that needs a bed. At this point, we are a long way from that $50,000 goal, so we do still have a need for this program this year,” Toone said.

Click here to donate funding to help greeNest provide more bedding for children in need.