Give a Kid a Coat campaign is back for 34th year. Here’s how you can help!

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It’s the 34th year of the annual Give A Kid A Coat campaign!

The 2021 Give A Kid A Coat campaign kicked off Thursday morning as FOX8 collected coats during live events with The Salvation Army and WKZL/ROCK 92 at three different A Cleaner World locations in Greensboro, High Point and Winston Salem.

FOX8 would also like to welcome AAA Storage and Go Green Plumbing who are both media sponsors for the campaign this year.

Through The Salvation Army, the Give A Kid A Coat campaign collected, cleaned and distributed 17,931 coats in 2020 and has collected, cleaned, and distributed 906,698 coats since the campaign’s inception in 1987.

The 2021 campaign began Thursday morning and will end on Saturday, February 13.

Residents who want to participate in this year’s campaign can bring their outgrown coats or coats no longer being worn to any A Cleaner World location. Coats will be cleaned, repaired and given to The Salvation Army for distribution to needy children and adults.

Those wishing to make monetary donations for the Salvation Army to purchase coats can do so on the Salvation Army of the Carolinas website.