Fundraiser aims to help Winston-Salem restaurants and health care workers fighting COVID-19

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- In just two days, Fuel the Fight Winston-Salem has raised more than $10,000 to help pay for meals for health care professionals.

“The main goal is kind of twofold, so we want to be supporting our local businesses, while also delivering meals to hospital workers so our overall goal is to raise funds so that we can put them directly into local businesses,” explained Sydney Poretsky, one of the fundraiser organizers.

Part of a national network, Fuel the Fight will partner with local restaurants and businesses hit hard by closures to thank nurses, doctors and other hospital staff.

“They’re not seeing their families because of the risk of infecting their family members, and so I think just anything that our community can do to make health care workers feel appreciated, and like we know what they’re going through right now is definitely a worthwhile effort,” said Kate Cavenaugh.

Organizers are already in contact with restaurants like The Porch in Winston-Salem, and Delicious by Shereen, a catering company.

“I don’t think we would be making it right now and be able to keep as many people as we do on our payroll without being able to do stuff like this,” said Porch owner Claire Calvin.

She explained that the restaurant is already offering a “giveback menu” where customers can send meals to shelters and hospitals.

“All they have to do is call and say I want 50 of them, I want 100, I want 500, and we take the order and send it out,” she said. “It’s like kind of a win-win for us, but also obviously for the community that shows so much support.”

Delicious by Shereen had 20 event cancellations this season. Shereen Gomaa said the nonprofit was eager to partner with Fuel the Fight to help support staff putting in long hours to keep the public healthy.

“This is the time to come all together as one community to help and support them and tell them how we all appreciate the hard work they are doing,” Gomaa said.

The national campaign is up and running in more than 20 cities across the US. Cavenaugh said she isn’t surprised by the support locally.

“I just want to highlight how awesome the citizens of Winston-Salem have been,” she said.

Restaurants wanting to partner with Fuel the Fight are asked to contact fuelthefightwinstonsalem@gmail.com for questions.