‘Fun-loving, high-energy’ Tina is looking for a home where she can run and play

Tina is a fun-loving, high-energy hound. At not quite 2 years old, she has a lot of puppy energy to spare. She would do best with a fenced yard and active owner so she can run and play. She would do best with older or no kids. While she would do fine in a home with a cat, she may be too rough with her play for a small dog. Tina’s favorite thing to do is run and wrestle with her sister, Beth. If you are looking for an active pair of hounds, they would do well together.

Her adoption fee is $400 and includes spaying, dental cleaning, vaccines including rabbies, bath, nail trim, microchip, basket muzzle, martingale collar, pet portfolio and more.

To find out more about Tina or adopting a greyhound, please visit the Project Racing Home website.