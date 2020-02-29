Friends, fans of the Special Olympics take polar plunge in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Special Olympics North Carolina gave local thrill-seekers a reason to take the polar plunge Saturday in Greensboro.
The organization says they have already raised over $50,000 throughout the two-day event that started Friday and continues Saturday.
FOX8's Katie Nordeen served as the emcee.
Friends and fans of the Special Olympics took the polar plunge at Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe.
Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools and Special Olympics North Carolina joined to rally and plunge for inclusion.
Unified Champion Schools' mission is to bring youth with and without intellectual disabilities together through sports and education to create school communities of acceptance and respect.