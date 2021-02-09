‘Friendly and affectionate’ Rebel would love a home in time for Valentine’s Day

Good afternoon everyone! My name is Rebel and I’m a rebel with a cause! And, just what is my cause, you may ask? To get adopted, of course!

Surely you can see how super handsome I am, and check out my Valentine attire—I’m in the mood for LOVE—forever love, that is.

I am about 1 year old and I really love people, I’m friendly and affectionate and I get along with other dogs.

I have a fair amount of energy and need help getting my zoomies out, but I enjoy long walks, playtime and belly rubs.

I might need a little help with leash training (sometimes I get eager and pull), but I’m a smart boy and will learn quickly if you will be patient and consistent with me.

If you are looking for a loyal and loving companion, then you need to come meet me. Just go to Burlington Animal Services’ website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets and you can schedule an appointment to come meet me.

I hope Cupid’s arrow will strike and that you will fall in love and adopt me!

Love, Rebel