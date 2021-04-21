Free drive-thru job fair held at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A line of cars made their way into the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot Wednesday, not for a concert, but to find a job.

At the pandemic’s peak, the state’s unemployment rate hit 13.5 percent. That’s a lot of jobs lost. Now as things are opening, so are the job opportunities.

Magalie Newman is part of that unemployment statistic.

“It took me by surprise,” she said.

Newman worked at a company for more than a decade before getting laid off.

“I have heard that they have called some people back, but they haven’t called me back. Most of the work they are doing right now is online on the internet. I guess because of the COVID they still don’t need that many people,” Newman said.

She says that’s why this drive-thru job fair means a lot to her.

“it’s difficult to apply for work online or even find out who’s hiring. So, I’m very grateful this is taking place,’ Newman said.

“It’s exciting that jobs are opening again. That’s exciting. That means the light at the end of the tunnel is being brightened for us,” Marilyn Pender said.

Pender worked at Burlington YMCA but has been out of work and searching for a job for more than a year.

“You probably seen the writing on the wall it was going to happen,” she said.

Luckily, she gets Social Security checks. She also may have found a new career at the job fair.

“They do cleaning. I used to have my own house cleaning personally. So, I like cleaning, so maybe I’ll give them a call to see what’s available,” Pender said. “I don’t know who conceived of this idea, but it’s wonderful it’s working well. I’m hoping a lot of businesses will get a lot of brand-new people.”

The Centers of the Southeast will also be hosting a virtual job fair Thursday morning beginning at 10 a.m. on their website.

There’s also another job fair that will be held on April 28 at the NC Works Career Center in Alamance County.