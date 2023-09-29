(WGHP) — FOX8 WGHP was proud to accept two station awards from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters on Thursday.

Each year, the NCAB awards North Carolina radio and television broadcasters for outstanding achievement. The competition aims to encourage the highest standards of reporting, community service and production creativity.

FOX8 received the award for Outstanding Hard News or Breaking News for team coverage of the fire at the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant in Winston-Salem in January 2022.

The station also received the award for Outstanding Sports Story or Series for coverage of North Wilkesboro Speedway in an entry entitled, “North Wilkesboro: We Want You Back.”