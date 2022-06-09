HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 WGHP is changing the programming lineup for Thursday, June 9, in order to make sure we can share important national news coverage.

From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., we will be airing live coverage of the Jan. 6th Committee Hearings on TV.

In order to assure that our viewers don’t miss any of the shows they love, we will be streaming “MasterChef Junior Edition WWE Tag Team” at 8 p.m. and “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: I’m About To Shock the World” at 9 p.m. on MyFOX8.com. Visit the FOX8 homepage at 8 p.m. and click the “Live Now” button to watch.

We will also run both shows Thursday night. “MasterChef Junior Edition WWE Tag Team” will move to 11:30 p.m. followed by “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: I’m About To Shock the World” at 12:30 a.m.

We thank you for your understanding.