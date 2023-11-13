(WGHP) — The Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas revealed the winners for its 2023 awards, including nine entries from FOX8 WGHP across eight categories, on Nov. 11.

The awards recognize TV, radio and digital journalists and news organizations across North Carolina and South Carolina.

FOX8 WGHP and members of the FOX8 family were recognized in the TV I division, which includes news organizations with 20 or more full-time employees and within markets encompassing Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Raleigh-Durham, Greenville-Spartanburg, Asheville and Columbia.

Anchor Bob Buckley and photojournalist Nelson Kepley received first place in the Hard News Feature category for their coverage of a run honoring Lily Butler.

In the Photography category, photojournalist Chris Weaver and Buckley received first place for their coverage of folk music duo Chatham Rabbits and their farm.

In the individual division, chief photojournalist Keith Hale received first place for TV News Photographer of the Year (TV I).

Under the Series category, Buckley and Weaver received first place for “Caitlin Can Remember,” and anchor Michael Hennessey and photojournalist Brent Patterson received second place for “The Dam That Won World War II.”

Digital news producer Emily Mikkelsen received second place in the Original Web Reporting category for their work on “Increase in antisemitic, white supremacist incidents in North Carolina over last 5 years, ADL data shows.”

FOX8’s digital team as a whole was recognized as second place in the Use of Social Media category.

FOX8’s In Black and White segment received second place in the Social Reform category with credit going to anchor Jordan Brown and photojournalists Nelson Kepley, Weaver and Kyle Gould.

Anchors Neill McNeill and Katie Nordeen received second place for TV News Anchor Team of the Year (TV I).