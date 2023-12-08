HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 WGHP team received seven Emmy nominations on Thursday.

On Dec. 7, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 38th annual Nashville/Midsouth Emmy Awards.

Chad Tucker, FOX8 anchor and host of Roy’s Folks, was nominated for “Chad’s Favorite Folks” in the News Light Feature (Multiple Reports) category.

He was also nominated for “Celebrating Life and Neighborly Love” in the Writer – News category.

Tucker and chief photojournalist Keith Hale were recognized for “Ole Blue & Small Towns” in the Magazine Program category.

Hale was nominated independently for “I’m not David … and he’s not Roy” in the Photographer – Short Form Content (Under 10 Minutes) category.

Two FOX8 teams landed among the nominees for News Serious Feature (Multiple Reports): anchor Jordan Brown with the series “In Black and White,” as well as the duo of anchor Bob Buckley and photojournalist Chris Weaver for “Caitlin Can Remember.”

For Special Event Coverage, the FOX8 sports team, including anchors Clara Goodwin, Danny Harnden and Kevin Connolly, sports manager Tim Hawks and Weaver, were nominated for “The Comeback Track: Return to North Wilkesboro.”

Winners will be announced during a ceremony on Feb. 17.