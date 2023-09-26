(WGHP) — The Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas has announced the finalists for its 2023 awards, including six entries from FOX8 WGHP across five categories.

The awards recognize TV, radio and digital journalists and news organizations across North Carolina and South Carolina.

FOX8 WGHP and members of the FOX8 family were recognized in the TV I division, which includes news organizations with 20 or more full-time employees and within markets encompassing Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Raleigh-Durham, Greenville-Spartanburg, Asheville and Columbia.

Digital news producer Emily Mikkelsen is a finalist in the Original Web Reporting category for their work on “Increase in antisemitic, white supremacist incidents in North Carolina over last 5 years, ADL data shows.”

FOX8’s digital team as a whole was recognized as a finalist in the Use of Social Media category.

Photojournalist Chris Weaver and anchor Bob Buckley are joint finalists in the Photography category for their coverage of folk music duo Chatham Rabbits and their farm.

Under the Series category, FOX8 had two separate series named finalists. Anchor Michael Hennessey and photojournalist Brent Patterson were recognized for “The Dam That Won World War II,” and Buckley and Weaver were recognized for “Caitlin Can Remember.”

FOX8’s In Black and White segment was recognized as a finalist in the Social Reform category with credit going to anchor Jordan Brown and photojournalists Nelson Kepley, Weaver and Kyle Gould.

Winners will be named on Nov. 11.