FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Raven Austin, Walter Hines Page High School

Raven Austin is a senior at Walter Hines Page High School .

She was a member of the marching band during her 11th grade year and part of her senior year.

Raven has been a member of DECA (Distributive Education Club of America) for two years and was voted president of DECA by her peers.

She enjoys attending DECA competitions and speaking to rising Freshman about DECA and how it inspires her.

Raven has also devoted her time and volunteered at the Urban Ministry shelter in Greensboro where she assisted with serving meals to the homeless.

She will be attending East Carolina University in the fall where she will be studying MBA (Master Of Business Administration)

Her family says she has always been a leader amongst her peers and has always excelled to get to where she is today.