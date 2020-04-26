FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Meghan Brewer and Meredith Brewer, Western Alamance High School

Meghan Brewer and Meredith Brewer are seniors at Western Alamance High School.

Meghan plans to attend UNCG in the fall to study Finance and Accounting in the Bryan School of Business.

She is Western Alamance High School cheerleader, Allstar Cheerleader for Greensboro Allstar Cheer–Diamond Elite.

She plays the clarinet and bass clarinet.

Meredith plans to attend Appalachian State University in the fall to study Criminal Justice and Psychology.

She is Western Alamance High School Cheerleader, Allstar Cheerleader for Greensboro Allstar Cheer–White Diamonds.

She plays the flute and participated in the NJROTC unit all 4 years of high school, achieving rank of Commander for her senior year, 1st semester.