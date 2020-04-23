FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Hannah Baker

This is our daughter Hannah Baker!

Hannah is a senior at NW Guilford HS. She has been accepted into the engineering school at NC State where she will study biomedical engineering with an emphasis in research. Hannah will be a part of the honors cohort in the 2020 fall class. She has loved basketball since early childhood and played school and AAU basketball while undertaking a rigorous AP course load. Hannah loves spending time with her friends, music and beating her dad at basketball. Her commitment to serving others lead her to spend 3 weeks last summer in South Africa where she helped a small school build a sustainable garden. This study abroad experience also trained her in the leadership style of Nelson Mandela. Hannah is a junior board member for the Each Child Counts Foundation where she works year round on 5k walks, fundraising for a school in Liberia, West Africa and various other projects. She attends Oak Ridge First Baptist Church and is growing in her faith.

Her smile says it all! Meet Hannah Baker