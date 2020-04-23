Watch Now
FOX8 Evening News

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Hannah Baker

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Hannah Baker

This is our daughter Hannah Baker!

Hannah is a senior at NW Guilford HS.  She has been accepted into the engineering school at NC State where she will study biomedical engineering with an emphasis in research.  Hannah will be a part of the honors cohort in the 2020 fall class.  She has loved basketball since early childhood and played school and AAU basketball while undertaking a rigorous AP course load.  Hannah loves spending time with her friends, music and beating her dad at basketball.  Her commitment to serving others lead her to spend 3 weeks last summer in South Africa where she helped a small school build a sustainable garden.  This study abroad experience also trained her in the leadership style of Nelson Mandela.  Hannah is a junior board member for the Each Child Counts Foundation where she works year round on 5k walks, fundraising for a school in Liberia, West Africa and various other projects.  She attends Oak Ridge First Baptist Church and is growing in her faith.

Her smile says it all!  Meet Hannah Baker

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter