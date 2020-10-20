Meet Spartan! Spartan is a 1-year-old, Domestic Short Hair. Spartan is the ultimate lap kitty. If you want a snuggle buddy Spartan would make the purrfect addition to your home!
He is neutered and is up to date on his vaccines, FIV and Felv negative, half of his adoption fee has been sponsored by our Subaru loves pets adoption event and is now $45.
If you are interested please fill out an application here. Due to COVID-19 Randolph County Animal Services is available by appointment only.
FOX8 Pet of the Week: Meet Spartan
