FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Food Drive surpasses 1 million cans — and we’re just getting started! See how you can help

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Based on the monetary donations received so far from viewers and local businesses, along with the cans collected by Old Dominion, the 2021 FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Food Drive has officially surpassed the one million can mark, making it the most successful effort in the 34-year history of the campaign — and we are still just getting started!

You can continue to be a part of this tremendous charitable effort through the end of the year by clicking here.

Every dollar collected will stay right here in the Triad.

Thank you to those who have already contributed and to those that plan to do so.