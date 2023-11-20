HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Mark your calendars! The FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts and Food Drive are returning for their 36th year, and there are four dates to celebrate.

The FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts and Food Drive are all about helping the Salvation Army commands of the Triad to stock food pantry shelves. This year, in an effort to help raise even more money and food for the Salvation Army, we are airing the concerts exclusively on television and on MyFOX8.com.

Each week throughout December, FOX8 will broadcast a holiday music concert featuring local musicians. You can catch the concerts with your family or loved ones live on TV or on any device. You can also replay the concerts in the FOX8 Special Presentations section of MyFOX8.com.

On Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, we will air 30-minute concerts beginning at 7:30 p.m.

On Dec. 20, we’re hosting a special Day of Giving from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., followed by an hour of music starting at 7 p.m. Please take a moment to give during this important telethon.

Finally, on Dec. 25, join us for two hours of music starting at 8 a.m.

You can also donate to the Salvation Army in your community through the secure donation page set up by the Salvation Army. As always, 100% of the money donated goes directly to the Salvation Army in your community to support their mission to feed those most in need.

“The goal every year is to help best serve the needs of the Salvation Army,” said FOX8 WGHP Vice President and General Manager Jim Himes. “This year, we are also able to bring more holiday music and increase the accessibility to our viewers and digital users. We are pleased to again partner with Old Dominion to help the Salvation Army achieve their mission in the Triad.”

A special thank you to all of the musicians who donated their time for this great cause.

When to watch the FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Triad Holiday Concert on FOX8 and MyFOX8.com

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023

7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Triad Holiday Concert on FOX8 and MyFOX8.com

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023

6 a.m. – 7 p.m.: FOX8 Day of Giving

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Triad Holiday Concert on FOX8 and MyFOX8.com

Monday, Dec. 25, 2023

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Triad Holiday Concert on FOX8 and MyFOX8.com