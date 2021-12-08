Donate using the banner below!

For more than 30 years, FOX8 has hosted the FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts and Food Drive to raise canned food donations for the Salvation Army divisions of the Triad.

To date, the Food Drive has raised more than 10 million cans of food. Just like we did in 2020, we’re going virtual for 2021.

On Dec. 8, FOX8 is kicking off a week-plus fundraising effort asking our viewers to make cash donations to the Salvation Army food pantries.

We will culminate the fundraiser with a virtual telethon on Friday, Dec. 15, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then, at 7 p.m. that night, we will air a 1-hour, commercial-free FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concert Special. The concert special will feature local musicians performing Christmas favorites.

This is a hugely significant community effort and we are receiving tremendous support from our sponsor Old Dominion Freight Line. The folks at the Salvation Army are counting on us so please donate today!