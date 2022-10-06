(WGHP) — It’s official: FOX8 WGHP has launched a TikTok account!

You can find us by searching for “wghp8” and looking for the FOX8 WGHP logo. Or you can go straight to our TikTok profile here!

TikTok is all about short-form video, so we wanted to give you a glimpse into the FOX8 studio!

For example, you can get to know some of our anchors, reporters and the rest of the news team.

What do anchors do during ad breaks? Well, Neill McNeill says he uses that time to pick on Van Denton, our chief meteorologist.

We went around the studio asking what may be the most divisive question in North Carolina: UNC or Duke?

Bob Buckley brings you into Roger’s World with an interview with Rebecca Rogers, one of our “Social Media Stars.”

And that’s just a few of the videos we have already live on our TikTok. And we have even more coming down the pipeline.

Hope to see you there!