(WGHP) — There’s a new social media platform in town!

Due to a slew of recent policy changes at Twitter, a lot of people have been looking for a viable replacement: Enter “Threads.”

Threads, publicly released Wednesday, is the new social media platform by Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram. The platform functions similarly to Twitter, allowing users to craft text posts up to 500 characters long and to optionally attach images, videos and links.

Meta’s new platform is connected to Instagram, so if you have an Instagram account, your username is already reserved for you and you can import your Instagram profile picture and bio into your new Threads account. You can also automatically follow everyone you already follow on Instagram, and that means your Instagram followers can easily find you on the new platform.

Threads cannot yet be accessed from a desktop computer, so if you want to set up an account, you’ll need to download the Threads mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

