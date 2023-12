HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Santa Claus is now taking calls from kids in the Piedmont Triad!

With Santa’s help, the FOX8 Morning News set up a phone line dedicated to recording voicemails for Santa Claus. Children are invited to leave a message for Santa with their first name, age and a Christmas wish.

To leave a message for Santa Claus, call (336) 821-FOX8

On Friday, Dec. 22, Santa will be live in the FOX8 studio from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to respond to the messages.