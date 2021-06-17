FOX8 is cleaning up the Triad for Nexstar’s Founders Day of Caring

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This year marks a big birthday for FOX8’s parent company Nexstar Media Inc., the largest local television company in the United States.

On Thursday, FOX8 is joining the rest of Nexstar Media in celebrating the annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

Founders Day of Caring was established in 2016 by Nexstar founder, chairman and CEO Perry Sook. Every year during the third week of June, employees at each of Nexstar’s 116 television markets take part in service projects to benefit their local communities.

Instead of choosing just a few sites to help out, FOX8 employees are helping communities all throughout the Triad. This year, we are working to pick up litter and beautify the neighborhoods in which we live. FOX8’s technicians, producers, reporters, anchors and many other employees live in cities and counties all throughout the viewing area. Through this project, we hope to reach dozens of communities and make the Triad a better place to live.

By participating in these volunteer efforts, we hope it can inspire people in the community and help others wherever possible. We invite you to join us by taking a walk through your neighborhood and leaving it just a little cleaner than it was when you found it!

You can also see the impact Nexstar stations are having all across the country by following the hashtags #NexstarNation and #NexstarCares on social media.