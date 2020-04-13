William Nesmith to perform Monday, April 13, for FOX8 Home Concert Series

William Nesmith will perform Monday, April 13, at 7 p.m. for the FOX8 Home Concert Series.

The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

William Nesmith has been singing and playing piano since his hands could reach the keys. After wowing his peers with an original song he wrote for his senior solo in his high school chorus, he began to view songwriting as more than just a fun hobby.

William Nesmith

With a sound that has been compared to Stevie Wonder, Sam Smith and Bruno Mars, William delivers his songs with a passion and effervescence that illuminates the room and he wears party sunglasses to go with each song he performs. He’s the 2018 NSAI Songwriter Standoff Winner.

William stepped into the North Carolina songwriting scene by attending several writing circles in the area including Doodad Farm, Nashville Songwriters Association International, Gate City Songwriters and The North Carolina Songwriter Co-op.