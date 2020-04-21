Watch The Radials perform for FOX8 Home Concert Series Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Radials will perform Wednesday, April 21, at 7 p.m. for the FOX8 Home Concert Series.

The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

The Radials

TWANG. TORCH. TONK. Shawn Patch, Thomas Royal and Lisa Dames aka The Radials have a flair for melody and a knack for great stories.

Put those elements together with a cacophony of upstate California jangle, swampy cajun spice and downtown Nashville honky-tonk, and you have a unique blend of Americana roots music with a modern twist.

The Byrds, Loretta, Replacements, Beatles, Neil, Willie and Cash cast a shadow on the instruments of the Radials, but it is the unique blend of these musicians that lift the crowd to their feet to move to the music.